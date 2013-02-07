SYDNEY, Feb 8 Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent as investor sentiment turned cautious after comments by the European Central Bank's president on the euro and Europe's growth outlook weighed on global stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 3.5 points lower at 4,932.2 as of 2310 GMT. The benchmark index rose 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5 percent, or 21.3 points to 4,216.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)