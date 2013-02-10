MELBOURNE, Feb 11 Australian shares will likely edge lower on Monday, falling back from a 34-month closing high touched in the previous session, as metal prices and Wall Street eased. * Stock index futures fell 9 points to 4,926, a 45.3-point discount to the close of the S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.1 points to 4,221.7 in early trade. * On Wall Street on Friday, the Nasdaq composite stock index closed at a 12-year high and the S&P 500 index at a five-year high, boosted by gains in technology shares and stronger overseas trade figures. * Copper rose on Friday for the first time in four days on a softer dollar and strong trade data from China and the United States, which signalled improved economic growth and brighter prospects for metals demand. * The bourse operator ASX Ltd is expected to get a boost on Monday after the Australian government delayed a decision on opening the country's equities clearing facility to competition for two years, extending the ASX's monopoly. * Earnings season gets into full swing this week, with electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd on Monday posting a first-half net profit rise of 3.1 percent and a solid start to the year with same-store sales growth of 4.2 percent in January. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1517.93 0.57% 8.540 USD/JPY 92.71 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9499 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1666.55 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 95.72 -0.11% -0.110 DOW JONES 13992.97 0.35% 48.92 ASIA ADRS 136.90 0.44% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St surges to 5-year highs * Oil hits 9-month high on strong China imports * Gold eases on Wall St rally, bright US trade data * Copper snaps 3-day fall on upbeat U.S, Chinese data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Lincoln Feast)