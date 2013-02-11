(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE Feb 11 Australian shares drifted sideways in listless trading on Monday, hovering near a 34-month closing high touched in the previous session, with top miners generally weaker as metal prices eased.

Global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were each down 0.5 percent, but volumes were light with most Asian players out for the Chinese New Year holiday.

"The pause today will give the market time to gear up for the major part of the local reporting season," said IG Markets analyst Evan Lucas.

He said investors will be watching whether company profits and industry outlooks will validate the 24 percent surge in the broader market over the past seven months, led by a handful of blue-chip stocks.

The corporate earnings season gets underway in earnest this week, with first-half results due from Commonwealth Bank , blood products maker CSL and Rio Tinto.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4 points to 4,971.7 at 0025 GMT. The index jumped 1 percent last week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 2.8 points to 4,222.9.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Shares in electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd jumped as much as 15 percent to a one-year high after the chain posted a first-half net profit rise of 3.1 percent and a solid start to the year with same-store sales growth of 4.2 percent in January.

The shares were last up 13.2 percent to A$12.46.

* The bourse operator ASX Ltd received a boost after the Australian government delayed a decision on opening the country's equities clearing facility to competition for two years, extending the ASX's monopoly. The shares gained 0.5 percent to A$36.14.

* Shares in technical services firm Coffey International jumped 7.4 percent after reporting a return to profit despite the slowdown in demand from the mining sector.

