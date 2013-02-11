SYDNEY, Feb 12 Australian shares inched up 0.3 percent on Tuesday, led by the financials sector, after Wall Street ended an uneventful session and investors waited on corporate earnings results ahead of a busy reporting week. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia's top lender, led the gains, rising 0.4 percent to an all-time high of A$65.49. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 15.3 points higher at 4,974.8 at 2316 GMT. It fell 0.2 percent on Monday in thin trade. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was also trading flat, up 0.1 points to 4,220.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)