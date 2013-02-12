(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Feb 12 Australian shares finished flat
on Tuesday, with the main stock index meeting resistance near
the 5,000 mark ahead of a slew of corporate earnings due this
week.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia's top
lender, rose 0.6 percent to an all-time closing high of A$65.52
as investors eagerly await its half-year results due on
Wednesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5 points lower at
4,959, according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 0.2
percent on Monday in thin trade.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also finished
flat, slipping 2.4 points to 4,218.1.
