UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian shares are likely to edge slightly higher on Wednesday on a busy earnings reporting day, following a flat Wall Street ahead of President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Leighton Holdings and Goodman Fielder are among several companies due to report earnings.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 4,931.0, but that was a 28-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday in thin trade.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged at 4,218.12 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of all-time highs as investors looked ahead to Obama's State of the Union address, which is expected to focus on the economy.
* Copper prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and with traders reluctant to take big positions because of a week-long holiday in top consumer China.
* Commonwealth Bank of Australia reports first half earnings, with analysts expecting a record result.
* Leighton is reporting full year results, with the market also looking for any update on the sale of its NextGen intercity fibre-optic business.
* Other companies schedule to report earings include Boral , CSL, Stockland, Ansell, Reject Shop, Goodman Group, Worley Parsons , Goodman Fielder, Computershare and OZ Minerals.
* Whitehaven Coal shares may also again be in focus after a strong rise on Tuesday after the Australian government gave conditional approval to its key growth project, the Maules Creek mine, which the company aims to open in 2014.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2046 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.12 0.14% 2.110 USD/JPY 93.57 -0.77% -0.730 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9806 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1651.55 0.24% 3.900 US CRUDE 97.47 0.45% 0.440 DOW JONES 14018.94 0.34% 47.70 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.04% -0.05 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St edges up, Dow nears all-time high * Brent settles higher on raised demand expectations * Gold recovers from 1-month low on G7 statement * Copper rises as dlr falls, China holiday hits trade
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts