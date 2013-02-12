SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian shares are likely to edge slightly higher on Wednesday on a busy earnings reporting day, following a flat Wall Street ahead of President Barack Obama's State of the Union address.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Leighton Holdings and Goodman Fielder are among several companies due to report earnings.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 4,931.0, but that was a 28-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Tuesday in thin trade.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was unchanged at 4,218.12 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, putting the Dow within striking distance of all-time highs as investors looked ahead to Obama's State of the Union address, which is expected to focus on the economy.

* Copper prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and with traders reluctant to take big positions because of a week-long holiday in top consumer China.

* Commonwealth Bank of Australia reports first half earnings, with analysts expecting a record result.

* Leighton is reporting full year results, with the market also looking for any update on the sale of its NextGen intercity fibre-optic business.

* Other companies schedule to report earings include Boral , CSL, Stockland, Ansell, Reject Shop, Goodman Group, Worley Parsons , Goodman Fielder, Computershare and OZ Minerals.

* Whitehaven Coal shares may also again be in focus after a strong rise on Tuesday after the Australian government gave conditional approval to its key growth project, the Maules Creek mine, which the company aims to open in 2014.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2046 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.12 0.14% 2.110 USD/JPY 93.57 -0.77% -0.730 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9806 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1651.55 0.24% 3.900 US CRUDE 97.47 0.45% 0.440 DOW JONES 14018.94 0.34% 47.70 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.04% -0.05 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St edges up, Dow nears all-time high * Brent settles higher on raised demand expectations * Gold recovers from 1-month low on G7 statement * Copper rises as dlr falls, China holiday hits trade

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)

(Editing by Lincoln Feast)