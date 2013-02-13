MELBOURNE Feb 14 Australian shares are likely to be in consolidation mode on Thursday after the market posted its first close above 5,000 since the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.

* Australians stock index futures rose 2 points to 4,958.0, a 45.7-point discount to the 5,003.66 close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,229.3 early trade.

* U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500 index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November 2007.

* Company results due on Thursday include conglomerate Wesfarmers, and miner Rio Tinto after the market closes.

* In early news, Alumina Ltd said it secured strategic investment of A$452 million from Citic Resources Holding Ltd.

* Mirvac Group said its first-half operating profit was A$194.2 million, though revenue from continuing operations fell to A$635 million from A$692.5 million. It reaffirmed full-year earnings guidance.

* Macmahon Holdings Ltd said it had received a new proposal from Sembawang Australia Pty Ltd to acquire its construction projects.

* Downer EDI Ltd said first half profit was A$94.04 million

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2216 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1520.33 0.06% 0.900 USD/JPY 93.21 -0.17% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0277 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD 1642.14 -0.01% -0.220 US CRUDE 97.21 -0.31% -0.300 DOW JONES 13982.91 -0.26% -35.79 ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.00% 0.01 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St pauses after rally to 5-yr high * Brent firm near $119, U.S. crude stocks rise * Gold drops below $1,650, focus shifts to equities * Copper dips on dollar, China demand eyed

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)