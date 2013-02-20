(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 15 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday, extending the market's bull run at 4-1/2 year highs, drawing momentum from overseas leads and a better than-expected earnings season. Banks led the index higher, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia posting the biggest gains of 1.2 percent. BHP Billiton fell 0.9 percent after reporting a 43 percent drop in half-year profits, its worst half-year slide in more than a decade but in line with market expectations. The company said CEO Marius Kloppers will step down in May and be replaced by Andrew Mackenzie. Rival iron ore miner Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.6 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 16.8 points higher at 5,098.7, according to the latest data. On Tuesday, the market closed at its highest level since September 3, 2008. The Australian market has risen nearly 10 percent this year on receding euro zone and U.S. fiscal concerns, while a relatively strong earnings season has amplified those gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session down 0.7 percent or 30 points at 4,214.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)