SYDNEY, Feb 20 Australian shares are set to
start higher on Wednesday, buoyed by market momentum and gains
on Wall Street, with top global miner BHP Billiton Ltd
in focus after it reported a sharp fall in half-year profit and
appointed a new CEO.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 5,076, a 5.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark struck a 4-1/2 year high on
Tuesday, continuing the recent rally on better-than-expected
corporate earnings.
* BHP appointed the head of its non-ferrous division as its
new chief executive on Wednesday after it reported a 43 percent
drop in half-year profit, its worst half-year slide in more than
a decade.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.7
percent to 4,212.4 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a surge in merger activity
suggested investors were still finding value in the market even
as indexes closed in on all-time highs.
* Copper hit a three-week low on Tuesday, depressed by
unease over top consumer China's limp return to the market from
a week-long holiday, although losses were limited by
better-than-expected German investor sentiment data.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Suncorp Group Ltd
, and Woodside Petroleum Ltd will release
earnings reports.
* Aurizon Holdings Ltd, formerly known as QR
National, reported a 27 percent rise in half year profit after
tax.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1530.94 0.73% 11.150
USD/JPY 93.55 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0278 -- 0.023
SPOT GOLD 1604.2 0.00% -0.010
US CRUDE 96.66 0.83% 0.800
DOW JONES 14035.67 0.39% 53.91
ASIA ADRS 138.16 1.33% 1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------
* M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high
* Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher
* Gold drops near 6-month low on economic optimism
* Copper at 3-wk low as Chinese demand disappoints
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)