SYDNEY, Feb 22 - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday after Wall Street fell on concerns about the U.S. and euro zone economies, and traders will watch testimony from the Reserve Bank of Australia Governor for an update on the local economy. * Local share price index futures fell to 4,961, a 19.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.2 points to 4,172.61 in early trade. * In New York, the S&P 500 posted its worst 2-day loss since November. * Copper slid to its weakest in nearly two months on Thursday on worries about a lack of demand from top consumer China and slow growth in Europe. Oil fell 1 percent. * RBA Governor Glenn Stevens appears before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Friday, answering questions about the economy and policy. * Oil and gas producer Santos reported a 34 percent rise in annual profit after lifting gas production and said its major LNG development projects remained on track. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1502.42 -0.63% -9.530 USD/JPY 93.05 -0.52% -0.490 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9757 -- -0.035 SPOT GOLD 1575.2 0.83% 12.910 US CRUDE 92.94 -2.39% -2.280 DOW JONES 13880.62 -0.34% -46.92 ASIA ADRS 134.47 -1.57% -2.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower on growth worries * Oil extends sell-off, Brent hits 3-week low * Gold up as data boosts Fed stimulus hope after drop * Copper slides to 2013 low on growth worries, China For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)