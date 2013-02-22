(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 22 Australian shares recovered 0.8 percent on Friday following a steep fall in the previous session, with the rally led by the financials sector as upbeat comments from the central bank governor offset concerns about the U.S. and euro zone economies. In a parliament hearing on Friday, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said the bank could ease interest rates further if needed given a benign inflation outlook, while expressing optimism about the Australian economy. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 38.0 points to 5,018.1, according to the latest data, but ended the week 0.3 percent lower. It plunged 2.3 percent on Thursday, which was its biggest one-day percentage fall since May on worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could stop or cut its monetary stimulus programme. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.1 percent to 4,214.6. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)