SYDNEY, Feb 27 Australian shares rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded on comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that reassured investors the Fed would keep buying bonds, easing worries of an early end to policy stimulus. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 26.4 points to 5,030 by 2312 GMT. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9 percent, or 37 points, to 4,275.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)