(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 27 Australian shares recovered 0.7 percent on Wednesday, tracking a rebound on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the central bank's bond-buying programme. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 33 points higher according to the latest data. The benchmark lost 1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.9 percent or 37.4 points higher to 4,276.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)