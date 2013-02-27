SYDNEY, Feb 28 Australian shares rose 0.9 percent on Thursday, led by financials, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made it clear there was no intention to end policy stimulus earlier than expected. Westpac Banking Corp climbed 1.5 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 47.8 points higher at 5,084.4 as of 2310 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent, or 20.7 points, to 4,297. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)