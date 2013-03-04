SYDNEY, March 5 Australian stocks look set to rebound on Tuesday as investors look for some value buys after a sharp fall, but trading is seen cautious ahead of the central bank's rate decision and on concerns about China's housing market. * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,053, a 42.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 26. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.2 percent to 4,243.2 in early trade. * A late-day rebound saw U.S. stocks close higher on Monday, extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and China's housing market. * Copper rebounded from three-month lows, but gains were kept in check by a political stalemate in the United States and Italy, and by plans in top consumer China for tighter property sector controls. * The outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's March meeting will be announced at 0330 GMT. Nearly all economists in a Reuters poll forecast no change to the record-low 3 percent cash rate. * January retail sales figures and current account deficit DATA for the fourth quarter are due at 0030 GMT. * Shares in New Zealand's dominant pay television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd, fell sharply on Tuesday after News Corp completed the sale of its 44 percent stake. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1525.2 0.46% 7.000 USD/JPY 93.44 -0.13% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8772 -- 0.033 SPOT GOLD 1573.04 -0.02% -0.300 US CRUDE 90.27 -0.45% -0.410 DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16 ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St closes higher in late-day rally * Oil falls on slowing Chinese economy, ample U.S. supply * Gold eases as ETF holdings fall again, U.S. cuts eyed * Copper rebounds from 3-mth low; China property curbs weigh For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)