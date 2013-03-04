SYDNEY, March 5 Australian stocks rebounded 1.0 percent at the open on Tuesday after a positive lead from Wall Street, with financial stocks leading the gains ahead of an interest rate decision by the central bank. The outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's March meeting will be announced at 0330 GMT, with nearly all economists in a Reuters poll forecasting no change to a record-low 3 percent cash rate. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 51.8 points to 5,062.3 as of 2318 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Monday to its lowest close since Feb. 26. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6 points to 4,254.2. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by)