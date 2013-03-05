(Updates to close) SYDNEY, March 5 Australian stocks ended 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday, with financials and consumer staple shares like supermarkets leading gains after healthy retail figures and export data supported an upbeat outlook for the economy. Australia's central bank kept its main cash rate at a record low of 3.0 percent on Tuesday, but reiterated there was room to cut if needed, which was broadly in line with market expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 index trimmed gains after the rate decision, but still ended the day 64.9 points higher at 5,075.4, according to the latest data. It fell 1.5 percent on Monday to its lowest close since Feb. 26. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,269.2. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)