SYDNEY, Mar 7 Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent in early morning trade on Thursday after the Dow reached another record on signs of improvement in the U.S. jobs market and domestic data showed Australia's economy grew at a moderate pace last quarter. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.7 points to 5,127.5 by 2310 GMT. The index rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a fresh 4-1/2 year high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent, or 31 points, to 4,329. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)