SYDNEY, Mar 8 Australian shares edged up 0.3 percent on Friday, led by financials and miners after the Dow hit another record high on Wall St and metal prices firmed. Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. National Australia Bank led financial stocks, posting gains of 0.5 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 15.7 points to 5,124.9 by 2313 GMT. The index slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 15 points, to 4,348.5, an all-time high, surpassing its previous high hit in May 2007. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)