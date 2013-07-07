SYDNEY, July 8 Australian shares are expected to be under pressure at the open on Monday as a weaker dollar and falling metal prices counter the follow-through from gains in U.S. stocks after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

* Local share price index futures slipped 0.3 percent to 4,781.0, a 60.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 1.0 percent on Friday to end the week 0.8 percent higher.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,502.4 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust jobs data pointed to economic growth and investors overcame concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its stimulus efforts as soon as September.

* Copper fell for a second day, under pressure from a stronger dollar and on worries over economic growth prospects in China and Europe.

* The ANZ Bank releases its survey of Australian job advertisements in June at 0130GMT.

* Canada's two biggest pension funds are separately looking for partners to potentially bid on Rio Tinto's stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Securities regulators will closely monitor disclosures by Australian-listed firms in the upcoming financial reporting season after claims Newcrest Mining Ltd held one-to-one briefings with a small number of analysts prior to releasing bad news.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.89 1.02% 16.480 USD/JPY 101.36 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7362 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1226.49 0.22% 2.700 US CRUDE 103.94 0.70% 0.720 DOW JONES 15135.84 0.98% 147.29 ASIA ADRS 135.84 0.88% 1.19 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy * Oil jumps $2 on Egypt, US data; biggest weekly gain in a year * Gold falls 3 pct as U.S. jobs data beat forecast * Copper falls on strong dlr after upbeat US jobs data

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)