SYDNEY, July 8 Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Monday as gains on Wall Street after a better-than-expected non-farm payrolls report were offset by falling metals prices and local data showing job advertisements on the Internet fell for a fourth straight month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 32.3 points to 4,809.5, according to the latest data, with traders also attributing the weakness to the U.S. job report heightening expectations of the Federal Reserve starting to reduce its stimulus as early as September. The benchmark ended last week 0.8 percent higher in volatile trading.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent or 3.4 points higher to finish the session at 4,493.3.