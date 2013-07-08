SYDNEY, July 9 Australian shares are likely to open modestly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a positive lead from European and U.S. markets, as well as a rise in commodity and metal prices.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 4,803.0, a 6.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Monday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,511.5 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks advanced on Monday, heading into the start of earnings season, building on gains sparked by last week's robust employment report and pushing the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high set in May.

* Copper rose on Monday, recovering from a sharp drop on Friday as the dollar retreated from three-year highs, but worries over demand prospects in top consumer China kept gains in check.

* Gold rose 1 percent on Monday as a weaker U.S. dollar triggered bargain hunting after a two-day slide in the yellow metal due to concerns the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its monetary stimulus.

* Spot iron ore prices are likely to slip this week after spiking to six-week highs as Chinese mills pause from replenishing inventories amid doubts on the outlook for steel demand.

* Australia's business confidence index for June is due at 0130 GMT. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2252 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.46 0.53% 8.570 USD/JPY 100.81 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6375 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1236 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE 102.98 -0.16% -0.160 DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59% 88.85 ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49% -0.67 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season * Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease * Gold rises on U.S. dollar's fall, bargain hunting * Copper up but China growth fears weigh

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)