SYDNEY, July 10 Australian shares are seen edging higher in early trade following more gains on Wall Street, but softer metals prices and caution ahead of Chinese trade data are expected to restrain any upward momentum.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, but still ended at a 23.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Tuesday, the benchmark rose 1.5 percent to its highest close in one month.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as investors bet that companies would be able to surpass the low bar set for earnings season, leaving room for better-than-expected results that could drive the rally further.

* Copper fell as the dollar rose and Chinese inflation data reinforced worries about slowing growth in the world's top copper consumer.

* Spot iron ore prices retreated from six-week peaks as buying interest from top importer China eased, although a limited supply of high-grade cargoes may keep losses in check.

* Gold hit a one-week high, gaining 1 percent on strong physical demand, and as Chinese inflation data boosted the metal's appeal as a hedge.

* China will release trade and lending data for June on Wednesday. China is Australia's biggest trading partner.

* Australian consumer sentiment data for July is due at 0030. Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy Debelle speaks in Sydney today.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2247 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.32 0.72% 11.860 USD/JPY 101.13 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6396 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1248.89 0.00% 0.050 US CRUDE 104.48 0.92% 0.950 DOW JONES 15300.34 0.50% 75.65 ASIA ADRS 137.00 1.36% 1.83 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St rises for 4th day on earnings hope, Fedex jumps * Oil prices end moderately higher, stifled by dollar * Gold rises 1 pct on physical buying, China inflation * Copper falls on strong dollar, China growth worries

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)