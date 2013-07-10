SYDNEY, July 11 Australian shares look set for a subdued start on Thursday as support for mining stocks from a rise in metals prices is countered by a flat finish on Wall St and caution ahead of local employment data.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 4,873, a 28.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

* The Dow slipped and the S&P 500 edged up less than a point on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day rally, with investors trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back on its economic stimulus.

* Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy for now as inflation remains low and the employment rate may be overstating the health of the labor market.

* Copper rose as the dollar fell and weak Chinese data stoked hopes of monetary easing in the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal.

* Gold ended slightly higher in choppy trade after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed many officials wanted more reassurance the job market was on solid ground before withdrawing economic stimulus.

* Local employment data is due at 0130 GMT. The median forecast is for a modest fall of 2,500 jobs and the unemployment rate to tick up to 5.6 pct. Still, this report can surprise and is one of several indicators that tend to move markets.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2255 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.62 0.02% 0.300 USD/JPY 98.53 -1.11% -1.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.674 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1277.96 1.13% 14.320 US CRUDE 106.74 0.21% 0.220 DOW JONES 15291.66 -0.06% -8.68 ASIA ADRS 136.95 -0.04% -0.05 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St flat after Fed minutes, but Bernanke lifts futures * U.S. crude soars to 16-mth high; discount to Brent under $2 * Gold rises on Fed stimulus extension hopes * Copper rises on weak dlr, China monetary easing hopes

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)