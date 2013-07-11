(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY, July 11 Australian shares rose 1.1 percent on Thursday, underpinned by the mining and financial sectors after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on maintaining quantitative easing buoyed market sentiment.

Financials were trading higher. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 1 percent while National Australia Bank added 1.2 percent.

Miners supported the market as copper rose. Weak Chinese data also stoked hopes of monetary easing in the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd both rallied 2 percent. Australia's top gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd soared 10.4 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 51.6 points to 4,953 by 0211 GMT, inching towards six-week highs. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

The local bourse has been volatile for the past few weeks on concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to curtail its stimulus later this year, and on signs of slowing growth in China. The index has fallen four out of the past 10 sessions.

Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy for now as inflation remains low and the employment rate may be overstating the health of the labour market.

"Bernanke's statements following the release of the minutes provided confidence after he reassured that the Fed won't automatically increase interest rates after the unemployment target rate is reached," said Miguel Audencial, sales trader at CMC Markets, in a note.

Meanwhile, Australian unemployment beat expectations with a rise of 10,300 in June, but the jobless rate still hit its highest since 2009 at 5.75 percent as more people looked for work, a mixed report that did little to clarify the outlook for interest rates.

"Clearly unemployment is drifting up," said Stephen Walters, chief economist at JP Morgan.

"But it's a gradual thing and it's consistent with what we've been expecting and what the Reserve Bank has been expecting as well."

The market is currently pricing in a 60 percent chance of a rate cut in August.

Elsewhere, defensives boosted gains. Consumer retail staple Woolworths Ltd rose 0.8 percent while flagship telecommunications provider Telstra Corporation Ltd added 0.6 percent.

The Dow slipped and the S&P 500 edged up less than a point on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day rally, with investors trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back on its economic stimulus.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading flat at 4,555.4 points.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Western Desert Resources Ltd tumbled 12.9 percent to A$0.61. The mining company announced it had completed a $17.4 million equity raising but was still in the process of securing project financing and debt funding with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

(0210 GMT) (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)