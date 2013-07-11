(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 11 Australian shares rose 1.3 percent on Thursday to hit six-week highs, underpinned by the mining and financial sectors after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on maintaining stimulus cheered investors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed will continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy for now as inflation remains low and the employment rate may be overstating the health of the labour market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 64.3 points to finish at 4,965.7, its highest point since May 30. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent or 3.3 points to finish at 4,560. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)