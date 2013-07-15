(Adds quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, July 15 Australian shares rose 0.4
percent in volatile trade on Monday, reflecting relief at
Chinese GDP data coming out in line with expectations, plus a
Wall Street rally on strong earnings.
China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the
second quarter of 2013 from 7.7 percent - a second straight
quarter of slower growth, official data showed on Monday.
Financials helped buoy the market with top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 0.4 percent and
Westpac Banking Corp rising 0.6 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 17.2 points to 4,991.1 by
0224 GMT. The benchmark gained 2.7 percent last week, its
biggest gain in 11 weeks.
"It wasn't really a surprising result higher or lower," said
Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets. "Tension will now
shift towards the Bernanke testimony towards Congress later in
the week."
The local bourse has bounced back from a trough of 4,632.3
hit on June 25, following a statement by the U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that a "highly accommodative"
policy is needed for a foreseeable future, triggering a rally in
global equities.
Mining companies lost ground after copper fell on Friday.
Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.1 percent while Fortescue
Metals Group Ltd tumbled 1.3 percent.
"The fact that its come in bang in line with expectations
that may give some of our mining stocks support in the
afternoon," Waterer said.
Defensives were firmer. Biotech company CSL Ltd
edged 0.1 percent higher while flagship telecommunications
provider Telstra Corporation Ltd rose 0.3 percent.
Insurance companies QBE Insurance Group Ltd and
Suncorp Group Ltd added 1.3 percent and 0.1 percent
respectively.
U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, supported by banks' strong
earnings, but Boeing limited the Dow's gain after an airplane
fire in London.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent or 16.3 points to 4,584.6.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Treasury Wine Estates Ltd lost 12.9 percent to
A$5.07, its lowest point since February. The Australian company
said on Monday it was destroying some of its aged U.S.
inventory, resulting in a A$160 million ($145 million) hit to
pre-tax earnings in fiscal 2013 and lower U.S. shipments in
fiscal 2014.
(0220 GMT)
* Linc Energy Ltd soared 12.4 percent to a six-week
high of A$1.54 after the company said it had completed one well
at Cedar Point Field with an initial production rate of 1000
barrels of oil equivalent per day.
(0221 GMT)
* Australian Power and Gas Company Ltd rocketed
29.5 percent to $A0.51 after receiving a takeover offer from AGL
Energy Ltd.
(0222 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)