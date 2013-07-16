UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 17 Australian shares are seen falling in early trade on Wednesday, after Wall Street ended lower overnight ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve testimony, but a rise in metals prices may support miners.
* Local share price index futures fell 6 points, a 45-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index remained flat in early trade.
* The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola, while investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve chairman's congressional testimony begins.
* Copper rose on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, as investors waited for further signals on when the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin to rein in its monthly bond-buying programme.
* Gold rose as signs of stabilizing U.S. inflation suggested the Federal Reserve is on track to start tapering its bond purchases later this year rather than imminently.
* World no.1 miner BHP Billiton Ltd reported a 7 percent increase in copper production year-on-year for the June quarter and an increase of 17 percent for iron ore production in the same period.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1676.26 -0.37% -6.240 USD/JPY 99.13 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5317 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1290.44 -0.12% -1.550 US CRUDE 105.75 -0.24% -0.250 DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41 ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P retreats after 8 days of gains as Coca-Cola drags * Oil rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high * Gold up as stable CPI eases stimulus tapering fears * Copper rises after 2-day fall, weaker dollar helps
