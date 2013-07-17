China to keep prices stable this year, deepen reforms - state planner
BEIJING, March 6 China will ensure prices stay basically stable this year while at the same time deepening price reform, a vice chairman at the state planner said on Monday.
SYDNEY, July 18 Australian shares may post modest gains on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for winding down stimulus was not set in stone, but a fall in metals prices may weigh on resource stocks.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, but that still represents an 18.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday after Bernanke said the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond-buying program later this year, but the timeline depended on the economic outlook.
* Copper slipped to its lowest price in a week on Wednesday after the dollar strengthened on fresh comments about scaling back the U.S. stimulus programme and following news of a sharp increase in output at the world's biggest copper mine.
* Gold fell more than 1 percent after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year.
* Santos Ltd and Woodside Petroleum Ltd will both release their production reports later on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2255 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1680.91 0.28% 4.650 USD/JPY 99.67 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4907 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1274.91 -0.04% -0.480 US CRUDE 106.45 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 15470.52 0.12% 18.67 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.69% 0.98 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St gets a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view * Oil rises as U.S. inventories drop again, gasoline off * Gold tumbles as Bernanke sees Fed tapering this year * Copper hits week low after Bernanke, rise in mine output
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BEIJING, March 6 China will ensure prices stay basically stable this year while at the same time deepening price reform, a vice chairman at the state planner said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.
SINGAPORE, March 6 Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output.