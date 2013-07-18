UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 18 Australian shares edged 0.2 percent higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for winding down stimulus was not set in stone, but losses in defensive stocks capped gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 10.5 points to finish the session at 4,993.4. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 15.6 points to finish the session at 4,563.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts