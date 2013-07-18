SYDNEY, July 19 Australian shares are set to
rise on Friday after Wall Street hit fresh highs on
better-than-expected earnings and reassuring comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on economic stimulus.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent,
but were still at a 21.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close at 4,993.4. The benchmark rose
0.2 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs after
Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected earnings
and Fed Chairman Bernanke reiterated that the timeline for
winding down the Fed's stimulus program was not set in stone.
* Copper recovered form a one-week low, helped by strong
U.S. economic data and Bernanke's comments, but the metal was
under pressure from a firmer dollar and oversupply worries.
* Gold rose, as gains in crude oil prices and short-covering
triggered a rebound rally from the previous day's losses,
sparked by Bernanke's comments on Wednesday.
* An environmental group has gone to court to overturn the
Australian government's approval of two of Whitehaven Coal Ltd's
mines, which could stall its biggest growth project,
Maules Creek.
* Billabong International Ltd said late Thursday
that it could not accept a proposal that the struggling surfwear
company received from a Centerbridge/Oaktree consortium.
* Santos Ltd and Yancoal Australia Ltd
will both release their quarterly production reports later.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1689.37 0.5% 8.460
USD/JPY 100.5 0.1% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.534 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1283.64 -0.07% -0.850
US CRUDE 108.24 0.19% 0.200
DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50% 78.02
ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09% -0.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke
* US crude hits 16-mth high above $108
* Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering
* Copper steady as Fed reassures markets on policy
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)