(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 19 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent on Friday, dragged down by flagship mining and financial stocks and a slide in blasting systems supplier Orica Ltd after it cut full-year earnings guidance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 21.3 points to finish the session at 4,972.1. The benchmark was flat for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6 percent or 25.1 points to finish at 4,538.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong)