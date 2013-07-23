(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 23 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday, buoyed by financial and mining stocks riding on healthy Chinese demand, though gains were restricted by investors' caution ahead of the reporting season.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 15.2 points higher at 5,017.1. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent or 26.6 points to 4,580.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)