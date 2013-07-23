UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 24 Australian shares are seen subdued on Wednesday morning as investors remain cautious ahead of key local inflation and Chinese manufacturing data due later in the day, though a rise in metals prices may support the market.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent but they were a 37.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift.
* Copper held steady on Tuesday near a one-month peak as the dollar fell and on steady buying from China, although investors remain concerned about forecasts of a supply glut.
* Gold rose to a one-month high on Tuesday as speculators bought back bearish bets ahead of an option expiry later this week after the metal rallied further above a technical threshold at $1,300 an ounce breached in the previous session.
* Atlas Iron Ltd released its production report for the June quarter showing output was up 16 percent on the March quarter.
* Australia's second quarter consumer price index data is due out mid-morning. The number is closely watched by markets and analysts generally expect another soft reading, in line with the RBA's outlook for underlying CPI to remain within its 2-3 percent target band. A lower-than-expected outcome will likely lead markets to price in a greater chance of the RBA cutting rates next month.
* China, Australia's largest export market, will release its manufacturing data later on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2254 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1692.39 -0.19% -3.140 USD/JPY 99.49 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5068 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1343.61 -0.29% -3.880 US CRUDE 107.45 0.21% 0.220 DOW JONES 15567.74 0.14% 22.19 ASIA ADRS 143.12 0.44% 0.63 -------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 dips and Dow gains on UTX; Apple up late * Oil rises in volatile spread trading * Gold rises to 1-month high on options-related buying * Copper steady on China railway plans, surplus a concern
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts