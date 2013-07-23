SYDNEY, July 24 Australian shares are seen subdued on Wednesday morning as investors remain cautious ahead of key local inflation and Chinese manufacturing data due later in the day, though a rise in metals prices may support the market.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent but they were a 37.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade.

* The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift.

* Copper held steady on Tuesday near a one-month peak as the dollar fell and on steady buying from China, although investors remain concerned about forecasts of a supply glut.

* Gold rose to a one-month high on Tuesday as speculators bought back bearish bets ahead of an option expiry later this week after the metal rallied further above a technical threshold at $1,300 an ounce breached in the previous session.

* Atlas Iron Ltd released its production report for the June quarter showing output was up 16 percent on the March quarter.

* Australia's second quarter consumer price index data is due out mid-morning. The number is closely watched by markets and analysts generally expect another soft reading, in line with the RBA's outlook for underlying CPI to remain within its 2-3 percent target band. A lower-than-expected outcome will likely lead markets to price in a greater chance of the RBA cutting rates next month.

* China, Australia's largest export market, will release its manufacturing data later on Wednesday.

