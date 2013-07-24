UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 24 Australian shares ended at a two-month closing high on Wednesday, underpinned by the mining and financial sectors but signs of a further slowdown in China's manufacturing sector renewed concern about the strength of demand in Australia's largest export market, capping gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 0.4 percent or 18 points higher to 5,035.1 after reaching an intraday high of 5,053.8. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.4 percent higher to 4,599.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts