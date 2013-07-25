Australian shares are set for a flat opening on Friday after Wall Street failed to provide a clear-cut lead, with investors likely to remain cautious on concerns over slowing growth in China and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week.

* Local share price index futures were flat at 4,992.0, but were at a 43.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark reversed early losses to finish flat on Thursday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat, shedding 0.4 point, to 4,576.4 in early trade.

* The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday, led by a rally in Facebook a day after its earnings, but the broader market's advance was modest after another round of mixed earnings reports.

* Copper fell back on Thursday after a five-day run-up that lifted prices to a one-month high, under pressure from concerns that a slowing Chinese economy may dent demand from the world's top consumer amid ample global supplies.

* Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest in almost three months, backed by expectations for Chinese mills to keep steel production high, in line with firm demand.

* Australian fund manager Perpetual Ltd said its funds under management as at 30 June 2013 were A$25.3 billion, down 2.7 percent since 31 March 2013.

* Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd has approved the investment of $1.03 billion in the Escondida mine in Chile, with construction to commence in July 2013 and commissioning scheduled in 2017.

*The Fed meets next Tuesday and Wednesday, with investors looking for further clues on the future course of its policy.

*Global markets have taken a hit in recent months on expectations the Fed will start to roll back its stimulus later this year and on softening growth in China, Australia's biggest export market.

