SYDNEY Aug 9 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent
on Friday as high-yielding banking stocks pulled back, while
investors remained cautious ahead of Chinese industrial
production data later in the day.
Investors were awaiting industrial output and retail sales
data due out shortly for further clues on whether growth is
stabilizing in Asia's economic powerhouse and Australia's main
export market.
July trade figures from China on Thursday showed a
surprisingly strong rebound, and helped support Australian and
other regional markets the previous day.
"Further signs of improvement in today's industrial
production and retail sales numbers would be a relief for the
market," said CMC Market analyst Ric Spooner. "A good industrial
production number is likely to see mining stocks improve on this
morning's solid opening."
High dividend yielding financial sector stocks were sold
off. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Westpac Banking Corp each lost 0.7 percent.
The big four banks have dividend yields of some 5.4 percent
each and have risen 18.2 percent on average so far in 2013,
prompting some investors to lock in profits.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 18.5 points to 5,046.3 by
0246 GMT, although losses were contained by gains in miners and
the positive sentiment stemming from Wall Street's overnight
rise. The benchmark climbed 1.1 percent on Thursday.
The market has bounced back from a trough of 4,632.3 points
hit on June 25, but worries about slowing growth in China and
uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme
have seen the index pull back from the previous week's 5,100
level.
Elsewhere, Australia's central bank on Friday said it
continued to see a benign outlook for inflation, suggesting it
may yet have room to cut interest rates further if needed.
Defensives with high yields including Telstra Corporation
Ltd and retail giant Wesfarmers Ltd also lost
ground, down 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.
The mining sector, however, was supported by a surge in
metals prices overnight as copper hit its highest in almost two
months and gold surged nearly 2 percent on upbeat trade data
from China.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed
1.8 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Newcrest Mining Ltd
jumped 4.1 percent.
Tabcorp Holdings Ltd lost 3.6 percent after the
company's full year profit slumped 63 percent to A$126.6 million
from a year earlier, mainly hurt by the restructure of the
gambling industry and a $47.2 million write off on its
decommissioned Victorian Tabaret Gaming business.
Billabong International Ltd extended its sharp
rebound, surging 13.9 percent to a 4-1/2 month high of A$0.65.
Analysts said refinancing deals and a stronger balance sheet had
helped the embattle company bounce back from all-time lows of
A$0.12 hit in June this year.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1
percent or 6.7 points to 4,534.7.
