(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 14 Australian shares finished a volatile session flat on Wednesday, as investors sought to lock-in gains after buying heavily in some of the big names recently, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia which posted a record annual profit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished steady at 5,157.4 points. A handful of disappointing earnings shackled the market, with Leighton Holdings Ltd tumbling after its first half results showed weak cashflows.

The benchmark rose 1 percent on Tuesday to notch 2-1/2 month highs. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also finished flat at 4,524.6 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)