UPDATE 9-Oil down for a third day as glut worries persist
* Coming Up: U.S. oil drilling rig count at 1 p.m. (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON))
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian shares edged down 0.1 percent on Thursday, as a mixed bag of earnings failed to provide a buffer against uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve might start to trim its massive stimulus.
Top wealth manager AMP Ltd jumped 3.5 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected fall in first half results, while supermarket Coles-owner Wesfarmers Ltd lost 1.6 percent after missing analysts forecast.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.0 points to 5,152.4. The benchmark finished steady at 5,157.4 points on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher 4,530.3 points.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Coming Up: U.S. oil drilling rig count at 1 p.m. (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON))
NEW YORK, March 10 Crude oil resumed a downward drift and global equity markets rose on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report drove home the strength of the American economy and set the stage for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week.
March 10 Oil refiners shelled out a record over $2 billion to meet U.S. biofuels requirements in 2016, a 70 percent surge that helps fuel a growing debate over who should shoulder the costs for meeting environmental regulations.