(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 15 Australian shares edged down 0.1 percent on Thursday, as a mixed bag of earnings failed to provide a buffer against uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve might start to trim its massive stimulus.

Top wealth manager AMP Ltd jumped 3.5 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected fall in first half results, while supermarket Coles-owner Wesfarmers Ltd lost 1.6 percent after missing analysts forecast.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.0 points to 5,152.4. The benchmark finished steady at 5,157.4 points on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher 4,530.3 points.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)