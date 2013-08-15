UPDATE 9-Oil down for a third day as glut worries persist
* Coming Up: U.S. oil drilling rig count at 1 p.m. (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON))
SYDNEY Aug 16 Australian shares are set to fall on Friday after a sharp decline on Wall Street, but a rise in gold and iron ore prices may lend some support as investors eye a fresh set of domestic earnings results.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent, a 78.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Thursdsay.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks had the biggest one-day percentage drop since late June on Thursday in higher-than-average trading volume after poor results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and Cisco.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd met forecasts with a 12 percent rise in third quarter profit as tight cost controls offset slower growth in key markets.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has signed a $1.15 billion agreement with Formosa to develop its Iron Bridge project.
* BHP Billiton provided an update on a U.S. regulatory investigation concerning previously terminated exploration and development plans and hospitality provided for the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a major sponsor.
* Energy exploration and production company Santos Ltd reported a 3 percent rise in half-year net profit.
* Copper dipped on reports of increased production and uncertainty about when the United States will start trimming its economic stimulus, although growing confidence about a global economic recovery underpinned prices. Gold rose to a near two-month high after a drop in the U.S. dollar.
* Chinese steel futures held near a four-month high on robust demand from end users, but gains in iron ore were capped by worries that higher prices for the raw material could prompt steelmakers to curb purchases.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1661.32 -1.43% -24.070 USD/JPY 97.23 -0.12% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7645 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1364.56 -0.07% -0.990 US CRUDE 107.16 -0.16% -0.170 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.47% -225.47 ASIA ADRS 141.16 -0.97% -1.38 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results * Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign * Gold up 2 pct to above $1,360 on technical breakout * Copper slips on worries over stimulus, rise in output
Editing by Richard Pullin
NEW YORK, March 10 Crude oil resumed a downward drift and global equity markets rose on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report drove home the strength of the American economy and set the stage for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week.
March 10 Oil refiners shelled out a record over $2 billion to meet U.S. biofuels requirements in 2016, a 70 percent surge that helps fuel a growing debate over who should shoulder the costs for meeting environmental regulations.