SYDNEY Aug 20 Australian shares are expected to
open lower on Tuesday on weaker metals prices and after a
fourth-straight session of losses on Wall Street, while another
batch of earnings due out later in the day is likely to see
investors treading cautiously.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent,
a 41.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark finished a volatile trading session
flat on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major
indexes falling for a fourth straight session, as investors were
hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected shift in Federal
Reserve policy that could lead to higher interest rates.
* Copper prices slipped, hit by uncertainty about when the
Fed could ease back on stimulus that has helped fuel gains in
commodities in recent years. Gold fell, snapping a three-day
winning streak.
* Chinese steel futures slipped to a one-week low on Monday
as end-user restocking slows in the world's top consumer and
prices of steelmaker raw material iron ore eased from five-month
highs.
* Earnings reports from Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd,
Macmahon Holdings Ltd, QBE Insurance Group Ltd
, Arrium Ltd, Ansell Ltd and BHP
Billiton Ltd are all due later on Tuesday.
* National Australia Bank is also due to provide
its trading update for the third quarter.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes later
on Tuesday from its policy meeting earlier this month.
