SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian shares are likely to
open up on Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a four-session
losing streak overnight and metals prices firmed, but the
underlying trend may be influenced by a raft of earnings
releases during the morning session.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
but were still a 14.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent in early trade.
* The S&P 500 bounced on Tuesday to end a four-day losing
skid, as earnings from Best Buy and TJX CVos helped buoy
retailers and consumer discretionary stocks.
* Copper steadied on Tuesday as support from a weaker dollar
counteracted investor unease over an expected cut in U.S.
economic stimulus. Gold prices rose as the dollar weakened.
* Australian building materials maker Boral Ltd
posted a 3 percent rise in full-year net profit as low domestic
building activity, pricing pressures and restructuring costs
restrained earnings.
* Rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd reported a 41
percent rise in 2013 full-year net profit on Wednesday, driven
by a strong performance in its coal haulage business, but said
it expected slower growth in 2014.
* Iluka Resources Ltd reported its half year profit
from ordinary activities after tax was down 87.5 percent to
$34.3 million.
* Suncorp Group Ltd reported a full year after tax
profit of $491 million.
* Woodside Petroleum Ltd is due to release its
earnings on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2310 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1652.35 0.38% 6.290
USD/JPY 97.34 0.08% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8179 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1369.11 -0.11% -1.560
US CRUDE 105.22 0.10% 0.110
DOW JONES 15002.99 -0.05% -7.75
ASIA ADRS 139.52 -0.48% -0.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St bounces to end four-day skid; retailers gain
* U.S. oil drops on pipeline outage, contract expiration
* Gold turns higher as dollar down ahead of Fed minutes
* Copper steadies on weak dollar, Fed eyed
