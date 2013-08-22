(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 22 Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, weighed down by Wall Street as investors fretted about an imminent end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme while a mixed bag of data also dampened investor mood.

However, an uptick in a preliminary China HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index report that showed manufacturing hit a four-month high in August helped the market lift from the session's lows. China is Australia's largest export market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24.3 points to 5,075.7. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 21.6 points to finish the session at 4,529.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)