SYDNEY Aug 23 Australian shares rose 1 percent on Friday, lifted by the financials sector after Wall Street gained overnight and a survey showed stronger manufacturing performance in China, Australia's top export market.

Better-than-expected earnings reports and upbeat manufacturing data from the United States and Europe also bolstered market confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 47.7 points higher to 5,123.4 after hitting an intraday high of 5,142.1. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 5.7 points to finish the session at 4,524.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)