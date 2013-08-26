MELBOURNE, Aug 27 Australian shares are set to open lower, with investors wary of a potential U.S. missile strike against Syria over the alleged use of chemical weapons. Results from companies like Whitehaven Coal and Flight Centre may also weigh on the market. * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,098.0, a 37.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade, slipping less than 1 point to 4,545.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria's use of chemical weapons "undeniable". * Copper in New York slipped on Monday on technical selling after prices neared a three-month high and as weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods data renewed concerns about the health of the world's biggest economy. Gold prices rose to an 11-week high. * Whitehaven Coal, Flight Centre, Seven Group Holdings and struggling surfwear retailer Billabong are due to report annual results on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2223 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1656.78 -0.4% -6.720 USD/JPY 98.51 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7871 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1402.74 -0.12% -1.660 US CRUDE 106.21 0.27% 0.290 DOW JONES 14946.46 -0.43% -64.05 ASIA ADRS 139.18 -0.74% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria * Brent oil hits 5-month high on Syria, settles lower * Gold tops $1,400 on weak U.S. durable goods data * NY copper slips on technical selling, weak U.S. data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)