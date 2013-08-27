SYDNEY Aug 28 Australian shares are expected to
follow global equities lower on Wednesday as investors remain
nervous over the possibility of a U.S.-led military strike
against Syria, while a dip in metals prices may hit the miners.
* Local share price index futures fell 1.1 percent,
a 73.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
* Wall Street stocks suffered their worst day since June on
Tuesday, slumping in a broad decline as geopolitical uncertainty
rose over a possible U.S.-led military strike by the West
against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces for a
suspected chemical weapons attack last week.
* Copper fell slightly on Tuesday as signals of
stabilisation in top consumer China were offset by worries over
the potential tapering of the U.S. stimulus program, while a
potential Western strike on Syria made investor bets more
cautions.
* Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped the most in nearly a
month on Tuesday on concerns rising supply in China would limit
the impact of any recovery in demand in the world's top consumer
of the alloy.
* Gold rose 1 percent to its highest price in more than
three months on Tuesday, as investors sought safe havens.
* Woolworths Ltd is due to report its earnings
later on Wednesday.
* AGL Energy Ltd reported its full year revenue up
30.3 percent to $9.72 billion.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2249 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1630.48 -1.59% -26.300
USD/JPY 97.17 0.15% 0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7087 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1416.97 0.07% 0.930
US CRUDE 109.76 0.69% 0.750
DOW JONES 14776.13 -1.14% -170.33
ASIA ADRS 137.46 -1.23% -1.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam