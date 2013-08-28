(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 28 Australian shares fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop in three weeks, as fear over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria dragged on global markets, while a dip in metals prices hurt mining shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 54 points to finish at 5,087.2. The benchmark ended 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent or 32.3 points to finish the session at 4,509.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)