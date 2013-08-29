(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Aug 29 Australian shares fell 0.4
percent on Thursday morning, as investors remained cautious
ahead of a looming election next week and on underlying concerns
of an upheaval in the Middle East amid preparations by the West
for a military strike on Syria.
The tentative mood in the market eclipsed positive earnings
news from flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd.
"I still think there is a bit of nervousness in the market
around Syria, and the Middle East, and domestically the
election," said Martin Lakos.
Australian will go to the polls on Sept. 7.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 21.9 points to 5,065.3
by 0202 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Wednesday, its
biggest one-day drop in three weeks, as concerns over a probable
U.S.-led military strike against Syria prompted investors to
exit from riskier assets.
Financials weighed on the market, with Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group losing 1.1 percent and National
Australia Bank off 0.9 percent.
A handful of defensives were also slightly weaker with
flagship telecommunications giant Telstra Corporation Ltd
down 0.8 percent and biotechnology firm CSL Ltd
shedding 1 percent.
Qantas Airways stole the early spotlight, with its stock
soaring 9.1 percent to a six-week high of A$1.34 as it doubled
its underlying annual profit, as shrinking losses on its
international arm offset tougher competition on its lucrative
domestic routes.
Department store giant David Jones Ltd climbed 2.8
percent to a 3-1/2 month high of A$2.90 after reporting total
sales revenue of $449.8 million for the fourth quarter, and
adding that the company would continue to focus on lifting
margins and cutting costs.
Oil-linked stocks also rose, helping to limit the broader
market losses, as brent crude hit a six-month high after threat
of Western intervention in the Syrian conflict stirred concerns
over Middle East oil supplies.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd added 0.7 percent and
Santos Ltd rose 0.3 percent.
On the whole, Macquarie Bank's Lakos said investors will
remain on the defensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
meeting on September 17, with markets still debating when and
how fast the Fed will start to reduce its stimulus.
"We'll get a greater indication as to the potential of
tapering out of that, so I think that's getting market players
on the sideline a bit."
A mixed earnings season and concerns about a turn in Fed
policy have confined the Australian benchmark around the 5,100
level for most of August.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index <.NZ50 edged 0.1
percent higher to 4,512.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)