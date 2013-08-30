(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 30 Australian shares rebounded from early losses to finish up 0.8 percent on Friday, as investors picked up recently beaten-down stocks such as financials.

Still, the upside was limited by caution ahead of a looming general election and worries over possible U.S.-led military action against Syria.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 45.6 points to 5,135.0. The benchmark advanced 0.2 percent for the week, and 1.6 percent for the month, but was below the year to date peak of 5,249.6 reached on May 15. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent or 20.5 points to finish the session at 4,541. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)