SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian shares rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 3-1/2-month highs on momentum from better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, but investors remained cautious as Australia's central bank took a less-than-dovish tone on the prospect of more rate cuts.

Investors also held back ahead of GDP data on Wednesday and international trade figures on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 8.3 points to finish at 5,196.6, after rising 1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 10.4 points to finish the session at 4,606.7. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)